Lois Shytle, age 91, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House of Shelby.
She is survived by a daughter, Kay Ramsey of Lattimore, NC, two sons, Gerald Shytle, Jr. (Bobbie) of Inman, SC, and Neil Shytle (Ingrid) of Shelby, NC, seven grandchildren, Jonathan Self, Cissy Allen (Larry), Kim Shytle, Daniel Shytle (Whitney), Tim Shytle (Colleen), Melanie Humphries and Dennis Morrison, as well as many great children and great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Shytle was born in Cleveland County on August 28, 1928 to the late Beulo and Bessie Morgan. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Ramsey, three grandchildren, Joey Self, Billy Self, Jerry Shytle, and two sisters, Theda Marie Bost and Zella Green, and two brothers, Lee Morgan and JB Morgan.
Funeral services will be at 1:00pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020