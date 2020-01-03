Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Shytle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Shytle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Shytle Obituary
Lois Shytle, age 91, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House of Shelby.
She is survived by a daughter, Kay Ramsey of Lattimore, NC, two sons, Gerald Shytle, Jr. (Bobbie) of Inman, SC, and Neil Shytle (Ingrid) of Shelby, NC, seven grandchildren, Jonathan Self, Cissy Allen (Larry), Kim Shytle, Daniel Shytle (Whitney), Tim Shytle (Colleen), Melanie Humphries and Dennis Morrison, as well as many great children and great great grandchildren.
Mrs. Shytle was born in Cleveland County on August 28, 1928 to the late Beulo and Bessie Morgan. Lois was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Ramsey, three grandchildren, Joey Self, Billy Self, Jerry Shytle, and two sisters, Theda Marie Bost and Zella Green, and two brothers, Lee Morgan and JB Morgan.
Funeral services will be at 1:00pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services with a visitation held one hour prior. A burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -