CASAR - Lola Mae Hastings Cook, 90, of Casar Road, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Carolinas Medical Center - Charlotte.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on November 22, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Luther Richard Hastings and Delzie Green Hastings.
Mrs. Cook retired from Shadowline and was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Vester Cook; a brother, Roy Hastings and four sisters, Lucy Jolly, Goldie Jones, Elizabeth Melton and Mildred Ward.
Survivors include three sons, Roger Cook and wife, Diane of Blacksburg, SC, James Cook and wife, Brenda of Casar and Arnold Cook and wife, Melissa of Vale; a sister, Blanche Poole of Valdese; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cook will be available for viewing from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. The family will not be present for the viewing.
A Graveside Service will be 10:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Terrill Crump officiating.
The burial will follow the service in the Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.