SHELBY - God called Mrs. Lonnie Mae Webber Bullard, "Sis" 91, of 3105 Harmon Homestead Rd., from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born April 25, 1927 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Lonnie Otto and Florine Borders Webber and was their fourth oldest child.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Washington Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM on Saturday and at other times at the home. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2019