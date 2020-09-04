Lorene Houser

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Lorene Mazie Lewis Houser, 91, of Tola Houser Lane, Vale, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Brian Center, Lincolnton.
Sweet Lorene was our dearly loved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and she will be greatly missed by her loving family and close friends.
Born in Cleveland County, NC on March 9, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Lee Lewis and Florence Gantt Lewis. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Vale, NC, and worked many years as a sales associate at Stamey Stores, Inc. in Fallston, NC. She had a gentle spirit that touched many people throughout her years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cyrus Houser; her brothers, Everett Lewis, Sr., Woodrow Lewis, Boyd Lewis, and her two sisters; Ruth L. Beam and Shirley L. Allison.
Survivors include two brothers; Thomas Lewis, Sr. (wife, Shirlene) and Loyd Lewis (wife, Sarah); two daughters; Patricia H. Martin and husband Bobby Martin of Vale and Jane H. Moses and husband Dewey Moses, Jr. of Gastonia; four grandchildren, DeDee M. Williams (husband, Andy), Summer M. Williams (husband, Russell), Aaron Moses, and Jordan Moses; four great-grandchildren, Shane, Isaac, and Josie Mae Williams of Vale and Rhett Williams of Cherryville.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Houser and Rev. Jeremy Mahaffey officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1156 Northbrook 3 School Rd, Vale, NC 28168.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.