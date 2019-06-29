Home

Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Burial
Following Services
Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Lorene Stringfellow


1933 - 2019
Lorene Stringfellow Obituary
SHELBY - Lorene Meade Stringfellow, 85, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Wendover in Shelby.

Born in Cleveland County on October 7, 1933 to the late Plato Verlin Meade and Monta Lou Richards Meade. Mrs. Stringfellow was retired from FASCO Industries. She was a member of Wallace Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, George L. "G.L." Stringfellow; son, Larry Stringfellow and a sister, Lunette Cook

She is survived by her son, Jack Stringfellow of Shelby; two Daughters, Judy McCoy and husband Jack and Wanda McCoy and husband James both of Shelby; six brothers, Joe Meade of Hickory, John Meade; Dale Meade of both of Connelly Springs, Gene Meade, Bill Meade, and Keith Meade all of Casar; three sisters, Edith Walker, Linda Hull both of Casar and Joyce Benton of Lawndale; two grandchildren, Mitchell McCoy and wife Doneita of Lawndale and Tracy Gales and husband Tommy of Shelby and six great grandchildren, Chloe and Zoe McCoy and Cameron, Brooklyn, Adyson and Mia Jaymes Gales.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, 3:00 PM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Wallace Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on June 29, 2019
