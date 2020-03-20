|
Mrs. Margaret Loretta Bess, 60, of 418 Hobbs Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on May 24,1959 to Martha Whitworth Dawkins and the late Joe Louis Dawkins, Sr.
Due to recent coronavirus state guidelines limiting the size of gatherings, the service for Mrs. Bess will be private. She may be viewed on Friday, March 20, 2020 at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Also on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. They are receiving friends at her home and at 121 Carolina Place in Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
