Minister Loretta Thomas Brewton, 76, of 402 Hobbs Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 31, 1943 to the late Ralph Buster Thomas and Dorethea McCombs Thomas.
The funeral service for Minister Brewton will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 775 Lowery St. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 4, 2020.