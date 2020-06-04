Loretta Brewton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minister Loretta Thomas Brewton, 76, of 402 Hobbs Ave. Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on July 31, 1943 to the late Ralph Buster Thomas and Dorethea McCombs Thomas.
The funeral service for Minister Brewton will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Sunset Cemetery. The family will be meeting at 775 Lowery St. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved