1943 - 2019
SHELBY - Lori Ann McKee Collins, 58, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Novant Health-Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

She was born October 8, 1960 in Shelby, NC to the late Lester McKee and Donna Mae Rose Kleveno McKee. She graduated from Shelby High School and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Collins and brother-in-law, Jerry Allen.

Lori is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Shaver of Greenwood, SC; sister, Pamela Allen of Salisbury, brother, Steve McKee (Beulah) of Wilmington; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Carolina Cremation is assisting the Collins family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2019
