SHELBY - Lorine Procter Robinson, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 30, 1942 in Cleveland County to the late Roosevelt and Maybell Allen Procter.
The funeral service for Ms. Robinson will be private. She may be viewed at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with a reception of friends at Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM.
Burial will take place at White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Ellenboro, NC.
