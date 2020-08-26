1/1
Lorine Robinson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHELBY - Lorine Procter Robinson, 78, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 30, 1942 in Cleveland County to the late Roosevelt and Maybell Allen Procter.

The funeral service for Ms. Robinson will be private. She may be viewed at S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:00 Noon with a reception of friends at Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM.

Burial will take place at White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Ellenboro, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Viewing
08:00 - 12:00 PM
S. T. Enloe Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Pentecostal Apostolic Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved