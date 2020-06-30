On Monday June 29, 2020 our mother Susie Louise Mincey Bumgardner, 96, gained her heavenly wings. On this day she met her lord savior Jesus Christ. In doing so she left behind a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Louise Bumgardner, 96 of Polkville passed away at Hospice at Wendover. She was of the Baptist faith.
Born in Gaston County, on August 13, 1923, she was the daughter of the late James A. "Jack" Mincey and Venia Melton Mincey.
She retired from Cleveland Mills, Lawndale.
She enjoyed holding and loving on the grandchildren and growing and working in the garden and flowers. Mrs. Bumgardner loved cooking and taking care of her family and was famous among grandchildren for her meat loaf, biscuits and gravy. Everyone raved about her cakes, which she made and gave away often.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Bumgardner; daughter, Betty Bumgardner Earl; two grandsons, Charles E. Wilkie and Michael Hoyle; a great-granddaughter, Chloe Yelton; special niece, Angie Mincey; special friend, Alma Tallent; brothers, Carl Mincey, Junior Mincey, Perry Mincey, John Mincey and two sisters, Opal Carswell and Joy Hilderman.
Those left to cherish her memories are sons, Harold Bumgardner (Darlene) of Lawndale, Tommy Bumgardner (Sandra) of Polkville, Jerry Bumgardner of Lawndale, Paul Bumgardner of Shelby and Odis (Nancy) Bumgardner of Shelby; daughters, Gloria Jean Wilkie (James) of Polkville, Martha Miller of Morganton, Ida Yelton (David) of Golden Valley and Debra Grigg of Polkville; a sister, Dollie Bumgardner (Eugene) of Lawndale; sister-in-laws, Jo Ann Mincey and Macey Mincey Havens; son-in-law, Wayne Earl (Lillie), 18 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren and one on the way and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday at Golden Valley Missionary Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eugene Bumgardner and Rev. Randy Bumgardner officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 30, 2020.