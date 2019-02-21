Home

Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Lawndale, NC
View Map
1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loy Elmore Obituary
Loy Franklin Elmore passed away peacefully at his residence, 932 Home Trail, Gastonia, NC on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

He was born on May 7, 1943 in Lawndale, NC to the late Harvey Bus Elmore and Essie Petty Elmore.

Loy was retired from CaroMont Health Regional Medical Center where he was employed for 16 years. He served in the United States Army with an Honorable Discharged for 26 years. He was a 23rd Degree Mason (United Supreme Council). Loy was a jack of all trades and was always working on something! He loved to work on tractors and cars, fish, volunteer, cut grass, mess around on the computer, and most of all he loved visiting with family!

Loy was preceded in death by his grandparents Ed and Bessie Dillingham, and Lawyer "Tac" and Lizzie Petty, parents Harvey and Essie, brother Harvey Elmore; sister, Mary Frances Elmore.

Loy leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife of 56 years Frances Louise Elmore; Children, Delores Withworth (late Samuel), Loy Lee (Laurietta), Franklin Lee (Sonjia), Eugene Lee, Bernard Lee (Terry), Earline Lee (Christopher), and Marlisa Hector-Eargle (Plain Field, NJ); brother, Ambros Archie (Ruby); her sisters, Helen Mitchell, Betty Clark (late Elijah), Victoria Surratt (Richard), Bertha Hunt (late Charles), and Dorothy Elmore;

grandchildren, late Michael Lee, James Lee, Loy Lee, Jr, Lanryn Lee, Jamal Lee, Jordan Lee, late Lebrandon Lee, Tydrikus Lee, Quintin Lee, Brittney Lee, Shawn Lee, Erin Lee, Shakiah Mauney, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 3:30 pm, at First Baptist Church in Lawndale, NC. Burial will follow at Philadelphia UMC Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors from 3:00 until 3:30 at the church on Saturday.

Condolences may be expressed at www.enloemortuary.com

Enloe Mortuary is serving the family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019
