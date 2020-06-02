Miss Lucille E. Elliott, 98, of 330 West College Ave. Apt. A 2 Shelby, NC passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on April 17, 1922 to the late Chancy Elliott and Leona Bostic Elliot.
The funeral service for Miss Elliott will be private. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
The funeral service for Miss Elliott will be private. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM. Burial will take place at Brooks Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 2, 2020.