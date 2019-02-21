Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Evans


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucille Evans Obituary
Lucille H. Evans, 92, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.

She was born on December 26, 1926 in Monroe, GA to the late Oscar Lucillious "L.C." Hosch and the late Magdalene Pierce Hosch.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. M. Lamont Littlejohn officiating.

Burial will take place Cleveland Memorial Park.

Mrs. Evans will lie in repose from 11:00 until 12:40 p.m.

The family will receive friends from noon until 12:40 p.m.

There will be a time of reflections from 12:45 until 1 p.m.

Additionally, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter-in-love, Joyce Evans, 249 Roseborough Rd. Grover, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.