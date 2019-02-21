|
|
Lucille H. Evans, 92, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
She was born on December 26, 1926 in Monroe, GA to the late Oscar Lucillious "L.C." Hosch and the late Magdalene Pierce Hosch.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. M. Lamont Littlejohn officiating.
Burial will take place Cleveland Memorial Park.
Mrs. Evans will lie in repose from 11:00 until 12:40 p.m.
The family will receive friends from noon until 12:40 p.m.
There will be a time of reflections from 12:45 until 1 p.m.
Additionally, the family will receive friends at the home of her daughter-in-love, Joyce Evans, 249 Roseborough Rd. Grover, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 21, 2019