Mrs. Lucille Hosch Evans was born on December 26, 1926 in Polkville, NC to the late Oscar Lucillious and Mary Magdeline Pierce Hosch and was the sixth child of their eight offspring. She entered into eternal rest on February 14, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby.
Mrs. Evans was a graduate of Green Bethel High School in Boiling Springs, NC. Her quest for higher education began at Livingston College in Salisbury, NC where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education. She later went back to school and obtained a Master's Degree in Education from North Carolina Central in Durham, NC and a Minor in Sociology in 1965. Her value of education led her to become an elementary school teacher whose career spanned over 35 years. She retired from South Cleveland School in 1991.
Believing in giving back to the community, Mrs. Evans worked tirelessly in various organizations throughout the years. She was a Diamond Life member of the NAACP where she served under 15 presidents. Her love for volunteering extended itself to the Senior Center, board membership of the Live Agency, active member of the Association of Retired Teachers and the Cleveland County RSP in addition to the Christian Women's Club. Mrs. Evans was a cadet leader in the Catawba and Pioneer Girl Scout Councils for over 35 years; served as an assistant for the Brownie Troops and held the first residence Camp at Golden Valley. She was a life member of the Girl Scouts and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year of the Pioneer Council in 1993.
At an early age, Mrs. Evans joined White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Rutherford County. After her father stopped farming, she joined Shiloh Baptist Church with her sister Ovella. She remained there until her husband, Rev. Eddie Evans became the pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, NC where she worked alongside with him. Later in life, she became an associate member at Mount Calvary Baptist Church where she continued to do missionary work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Eddie Evans, Jr; her son, Nathaniel H. Evans; three brothers; three sisters and a brother-in-law.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter-in-love, Joyce a.k.a "J" Evans of Grover, NC; her grandchildren, Donna Evans Gidney (Neveth), Maurice Evans, Sr. and Katrina L. Evans (Bryan Cox) all of Grover; 12 great- grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; one sister, Ovella Hosch Jones of Charlotte, NC; one sister-in-law, Catherine Sims Hosch of Shelby, NC; Chris Ross (like a grandson) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Mount Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. M. Lamont Littlejohn officiating. Burial will take place at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from Noon to 12:40 p.m.
Mrs. Evans will lie in state from 11:00 AM until 12:40 PM followed by a time of reflections starting at 12:45 until 1 p.m.
In addition to receiving friends at the church, the family will also receive friends at 249 Roseborough Rd. Grover. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019