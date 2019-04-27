Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Lucille Hammond Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Lucille Pruitt Hammond, 82, of Lincolnton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Wendover in Shelby.

Born in Spartanburg County, SC on October 13, 1936, she was the daughter of Olan Nathaniel Pruitt and Millie Karr Nalley. She was retired from textiles and was a member of the Buffalo Shoals Baptist Church, Lincolnton. She was a former member of the Wagon Wheelers Square Dancing Group.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her grandson Troy Wolford.

She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine and a half years Roger Hammond; four daughters, Linda Knight of Hickory, Chris Martin and husband Rick of Fallston, Diana Wolford and husband John of Lincolnton; and Patricia Moore of Clinton; two stepdaughters, Angie Turner and husband Richard of Simpsonville, SC and Dana Hamrick and husband Michael of Boiling Springs; three grandchildren, Travis Martin and wife Mindy; Kevin Martin and wife Melanie; and Troy Moore; four step-grandchildren, Hayden Turner, Molly Turner, Caroline Hamrick and Erin Hamrick; and three great-grandchildren, Camden Martin, Gavin Martin and Aubree Martin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held at Noon on Saturday in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev Roy Lanier officiating.

The entombment will follow the service in the Rose Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum, Fallston.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 27, 2019
