KINGS MOUNTAIN - Lucille Ross Hayes, age 81, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.
Born in Cleveland County on March 8, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Faye Bell Ross. She worked at Sacksville Mill and retired from Universal Manufacturing. Lucille enjoyed coloring and word search. In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by a son, Charles Adair Jr. and a sister, Edna Coble.
Lucille is survived by a daughter, Kathy Magee and husband Mike of Kings Mountain; two sons, Tim Adair of Kings Mountain and girlfriend Alycia Brown of Shelby and Chris Adair of Rutherfordton, and; two sisters, Polly Breidinger of Shelby, Mabel Beaty of Grover; two grandchildren, Alex Adair and Travis Odom and wife Anne; and two great grandchildren, Jameson Odom and Adele Odom.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Ms. Hayes
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 8, 2019