SHELBY - Lucy Raye Saunders Powell, 92, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.
She was born in Burke County to the late Edward W. Saunders and Nora C. Saunders.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack Benjamin Powell and her six siblings.
Raye loved children and worked part-time as a tutorial aide at Elizabeth Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, attended the Bayliss Sunday School Class, and was active in the Women's Morning Circle. Raye was a wonderful cook and known for her delicious coffee cakes and chocolate chip cookies. She lived life to the fullest and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Raye is survived by her daughters, Jackie Pearce and husband Ed Pearce of Greensboro and Jill Powell of Raleigh; and grandchildren, Ben, Jane and Lucy Pearce.
A private memorial service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Boulevard, Shelby,
North Carolina 28152 or Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405.
Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Powell family.
Published in Shelby Star on June 18, 2019