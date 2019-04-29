Home

J.W. Gill & Sons Funeral Home
303 Lake Montonia Road
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-3333
Luico Well Wilson, Sr.

Luico Well Wilson, Sr. Obituary
Mr. Luico Well Wilson, Sr., 96 of 511 North Watterson Street Kings Mountain died April 24th, 2019 at Kings Mountain Care Center.
He was a 1941 graduate of Davidson High School, a US Army Veteran and a lifelong member of Bynum Chapel AME Zion Church.
Survivors include 3 sons, 2 daughters, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral: Monday April 29th, 2019
Where: Bynum Chapel AME Zion Church
Time: 1:00 pm
Visitation: 12 to 1 at Bynum Chapel
Clergy: Rev Stellie Jackson
Burial: Mountain Rest Cemetery
online condolences and full obituary can be found at jwgill.com
Services: Donnell Gill, FSL
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 29, 2019
