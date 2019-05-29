Home

Dockery's Funeral Home - Shelby
605 Buffalo Street
Shelby, NC 28150
704-419-2395
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
914 Frederick St.
Shelby, NC
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
914 Frederick St.
Shelby, NC
Lula Bell Baker Obituary
Lula Bell Baker, 99 of Shelby, was born September 5, 1919, journeyed on to eternity on May 21, 2019 at White Oak Manor. She lived here in Cleveland County, the daughter of the late Ben P. Herring Sr. and Mary Baker herring.
Lula proceeded in death by her parents, son, Odus Baker; sister, Rudy Steadman; three brothers, Thomas Herring, Sr., Ben P. Herring Jr., Willie James Baker; a nephew, Vincent Herring and a great-niece, Sunyetta Cannon.
Her greatest joy was family.
Surviving by two sisters, Barbara H. Oates, of Windsor, Ct and Minnie (Roy) Tilghman, Bloomfield, Ct; a brother, William Herring, Cherry Hill, NJ; a sister-in-law Lillian Herring of Shelby, NC, and a host of nieces and nephews, and as well other relatives, and friends.
Services will be at Shiloh Baptist Church 914 Frederick St. Shelby, Thursday May 30 2019 reflections will be at 11am and the services will follow at 11:30am.
Dockery's Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge.
Published in Shelby Star on May 29, 2019
