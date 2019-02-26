|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Lunette Lewis Whisnant, age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on September 7, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Andrew David and Mary Janie Posey Lewis. She was a Shelby High School graduate and attended Howard's Business College and Isothermal Community College. She was the co-owner and operator of Whisnant's Citgo for 39 years alongside of her late husband, Charles A. Whisnant; and following retirement, she was a bookkeeper for the lawnmower repair business, Engines and Blades. Lunette was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their many sporting events. She was their biggest supporter. She is remembered fondly as "The Ice Cream Lady" as she drove her musical ice cream truck through Shelby selling ice cream, shakes, and sundaes; but her greatest joy was being called, "Nana" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lunette is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles A. Whisnant; a son, Mike Whisnant, a grandson, Clark McDaniel; and two brothers, Harold Lewis and B.B. Lewis.
Lunette is survived by her loving children, Kim Whisnant McDaniel and husband Mike of Shelby, two sons, Craig Whisnant and wife Denise of Shelby, and David Whisnant and wife Maritza of Kings Mountain; grandchildren, Morgan McDaniel Twiggs and husband Willie, Maggie McDaniel, Michael McDaniel Jr., Hunter Whisnant and Jourdan Whisnant; great grandchildren, Clarklynn and Mason McDaniel and Braiden Twiggs; a sister, Loretta Lewis Harris and husband Bill of Charlotte; sisters-in-law, Wanda Lewis of Shelby and Judy Lewis of Shelby; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Taylor and Rev. David Blanton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1017 Bethlehem Road, Kings Mountain NC 28086 or Cleveland County Hospice, 951 Wendover Heights Drive. Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Whisnant.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 26, 2019