SHELBY - Lydia Paulette McSwain (aka Grand-ma-ma), of Shelby, North Carolina, would like to announce to the world that her work here is done at the age of 72. She received a call to be reunited with her maker on a vacation to the one place she had not yet visited. This destination will allow her to meet up with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. The new vacation takes her to a wonderful place where she will be able to socialize, shop, decorate, cook until her heart's content without gaining an ounce, and listen to Elvis' "Return to Sender" until Jesus kicks the jukebox.
Born in Cleveland County on August 16, 1947 she was the daughter of the late John Paul McSwain and Thelma Louise McSwain, she left strict instructions for the whole world to love her family, especially her grandchildren, the way she did. She leaves behind son Matthew McSwain, of Mount Holly, and daughter Amanda Kentfield (husband Matthew), of Concord, to argue over who was her favorite at the time she left for vacation. Also, brother Roger McSwain, of Shelby, is left behind to make sure the yard is kept immaculate and sister-in-law Carolyn McSwain is left to keep the house spotless. Her four grandchildren, Ben, Bayla, Brady, and Collins, were her world. Her wish is for them to eat as many popsicles, "Debbie Cakes," and candies as possible without any repercussions - just like always at Grand-ma-ma's house. She also leaves behind her niece, Jeannine McDonald (husband Brock) and their children, Rocklyn and Knox.
Paulette, a graduate of Number 3 High School in Earl, spent most of her life making her hair and beauty clients look almost as beautiful as she was. As if working 10-hour days to support her family wasn't enough, she then committed herself to 14+ hour days, ensuring a successful future for Cleveland Community College students as the Bookstore Manager. In what little spare time was left, she also took great pride in being "Queen Bee" of the Social Committee at the college.
An eternal "people person," Paulette was welcoming and friendly to everyone she met. She was the first to invite new friends and old to her home and into the pews at her beloved New Hope Baptist Church in Earl.
Paulette will be waiting in style, just as always, to receive friends from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, November 9 at New Hope Baptist Church, 2621 Blacksburg Road, Earl, North Carolina 28038. The celebration of life will be at 1 PM the same day with a remembrance soiree to follow.
