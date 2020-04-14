|
|
SHELBY - Lynda L. Pruitt Ervin, age 55, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her home.
Born on January 16, 1965, in Greensboro, she was the daughter of Linzy W. Pruitt and wife Gilda Whitaker Pruitt of Shelby and the late Shirley Delores Hillard Jarvis.
In addition to her mother, Lynda is preceded in death by a son, Tory Yelton.
In addition to her father, Lynda is survived by a daughter, Kelly Reeves of Anderson, SC; grandson, Nicholas Reeves of the home; grandchildren, Chase and Kayleigh Bridges of Boiling Springs; a sister Susan Pruitt Marlowe (Mark); two nephews, Dr. Christopher Marlowe and Eric Marlowe both of Spartanburg SC.; and a special friend of many years, Billy Whetstine of Shelby.
Private service will be held at a later date.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2020