SHELBY: Mabel Edwards Vinson Lee, 95, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Hospice of Carolina Foothills in Forest City. She was born July 4, 1925 to Andrew Jackson and Minnie Mae Jordan Vinson in Wilson Mills, North Carolina.
Mabel met the love of her life, John Edward Lee, at Barium Springs Children's Home where they both grew up. They were married November 7, 1944. After 59 years of marriage, John preceded her in death in 2003. Mabel had three brothers and one sister that are predeceased, Bill, Joe, Junior and Jackie.
Mabel was a God-fearing woman that made it her mission to tell everyone she came in contact with about the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Many people recognized Mabel as the "Salvation Army" or "War Cry" lady where she spent many years helping those in need. She was also actively involved in the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW in Shelby, NC. Mabel loved to sing gospel hymnals, wrote poetry, cherished spending time with her siblings and family, and actively participated in her church. She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Shelby, North Carolina and a former member of New Camp Creek Baptist Church in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Mabel is survived by three sons, John and wife Pat, Robert and wife Kim, and James, 11 grandchildren, Michelle Lee, John Lee (Sara), Kelli Lee (Jody), Sheree Lee-Collier (Kevin), Jamie Lee (Ashley), David Lee (Jenny), Hunter Mills (Dustin), Shellby Guffey (Joey), Darin Lee (Talitha), Shawn Lee (Becky), Bryson Lee, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Joyce Sneed, Helen Smith and Peggy Harvell.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Neal Efird officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Face masks will be required.
Memorials should be made to Carolina Foothills Hospice in Forest City, NC, Salvation Army or Northside Baptist Church Shelby, NC.
