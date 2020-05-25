Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
Shelby, NC
Mabel Pearson


1941 - 2020
Mabel Pearson Obituary
Shelby - Mrs. Mabel Christine Grant Pearson, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born on September 26, 1941 in Cleveland County, North Carolina a daughter of the late Paul Grant and Adelene Fitch Grant. Mrs. Pearson retired from Parkdale Mills in Gastonia and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Roxann Pearson of Lawndale; a son Tim Pearson and wife Amy of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Josh Fortenberry, Jada Stikeleather and Lacey Pearson; five great grandchildren, Emma Fortenberry, Roxy Cape, Stella Fortenberry, Kameron Stikeleather and Kenz' Lee Stikeleather; a sister, Frances Booth of Cherryville; a brother Steve Grant of Spindale and a special friend Nelson Warren of Shelby.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. of Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2020
