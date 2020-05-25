|
Shelby - Mrs. Mabel Christine Grant Pearson, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
Born on September 26, 1941 in Cleveland County, North Carolina a daughter of the late Paul Grant and Adelene Fitch Grant. Mrs. Pearson retired from Parkdale Mills in Gastonia and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Roxann Pearson of Lawndale; a son Tim Pearson and wife Amy of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Josh Fortenberry, Jada Stikeleather and Lacey Pearson; five great grandchildren, Emma Fortenberry, Roxy Cape, Stella Fortenberry, Kameron Stikeleather and Kenz' Lee Stikeleather; a sister, Frances Booth of Cherryville; a brother Steve Grant of Spindale and a special friend Nelson Warren of Shelby.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery in Shelby.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. of Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2020