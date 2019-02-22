|
|
LAWNDALE - Mabellean Cook Simpson, 78, passed away Thursday February 21, 2019 at home.
Born January 24, 1941 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Summie Cook and Ellen Williams Cook. She was retired from Fasco in Shelby and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Casar.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Simpson and a brother, Arnold Cook.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Thomason and husband Johnny of Marion, Sandy Jarrett and fiancé John Hudson of Shelby; Susie Cook and husband Dickie of Polkville; one step son, Carl Simpson of Rocky Mount; a step daughter, Paulette Brown of Grover; three brothers, Earl Cook, David Cook and Jimmy Cook all of Casar; three sisters, Carolyn Shoemaker of Statesville; Joyce Walker of Gastonia and Clara McEntire of Shelby; five grandchildren, Amanda Banach, Nathan McKee, Tyler McKee, Samantha Marston and Brandi Turner; seven great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center and at other times the family will be at the home.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Casar with the Revs. Jamie Bridges and Paul Scott officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family of Mrs. Simpson.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 22, 2019