Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Concord
200 Branchview Dr SW
Concord, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Concord
200 Branchview Dr SW
Concord, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery
301 N. Post Road
Shelby, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Freeman


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Freeman Obituary
CONCORD - Madeline Rebecca (Becky) Freeman, age 96, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born July 7, 1923 in Cleveland County to the late Robert Ernest Roberts and the late Margaret Rebecca Roberts.

Becky leaves behind her children, Ronald Lee Freeman, Karen Freeman Thompson & husband, Henry, Douglas Alan Freeman & wife, Patti and Mark Stephen Freeman & wife, Gena; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church of Concord, 200 Branchview Dr SW, Concord. The funeral will begin at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jim Collier. Following the service, the family will have a graveside service at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, 301 N. Post Road, Shelby, NC, at 3:00 pm.

Becky was also preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Freeman; her five brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Concord, 200 Branchview Dr. SW, Concord and Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Freeman family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -