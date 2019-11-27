|
CONCORD - Madeline Rebecca (Becky) Freeman, age 96, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born July 7, 1923 in Cleveland County to the late Robert Ernest Roberts and the late Margaret Rebecca Roberts.
Becky leaves behind her children, Ronald Lee Freeman, Karen Freeman Thompson & husband, Henry, Douglas Alan Freeman & wife, Patti and Mark Stephen Freeman & wife, Gena; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, at First Baptist Church of Concord, 200 Branchview Dr SW, Concord. The funeral will begin at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Dr. Jim Collier. Following the service, the family will have a graveside service at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery, 301 N. Post Road, Shelby, NC, at 3:00 pm.
Becky was also preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Freeman; her five brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Concord, 200 Branchview Dr. SW, Concord and Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Cabarrus Funeral Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Freeman family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 27, 2019