Mae Edwards Grigg, age 84, of Hickory, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland County to the late Willard and Essie Edwards.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her life partner; Bob Terry, sons; Thomas Grigg, brothers; Gilbert Edwards, Newell Edwards and a sister, Nioma Newton.
She loved gardening and cooking.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Shirley Bumgardner, Mabel Sigmon and husband Eric, Tony Grigg, sister; Reuche Adams, eight grand children and numerous great grandchildren and great great grand children.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Kirksey Funeral Home Chapel at 12:00 pm. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 11 am to 12 pm. Interment will follow the service at Burke Memorial Park.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton has the honor of serving the Grigg family.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 26, 2019