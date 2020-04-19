|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Maebell H. Collins, 91, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on April 17, 2020 at Peak Resources in Shelby, NC. She was born in Rutherford County, NC, daughter of the late Harrison and Myrtle Short Henson and was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Collins, a grandson Steven Collins and son in law, John Queen. Maebell was also preceded in death by her brothers Adam, JD and Paul Henson and her sisters Lorienna Causby and Mildred Henson. She was retired from the textile industry and a longtime faithful member of Gloryland Missionary Baptist Church. Maebell loved spending time with her family and enjoyed their family beach trips. She loved working puzzles and enjoyed Sudoku. Maebell was very outgoing, loved dancing and could befriend anyone she met. She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly by her loving family.
SURVIVORS: Daughter: Patricia Queen, Kings Mountain
Sons: Edward Collins (Amy), Kings Mountain, Forest Collins (Mary), Shelby and Donald Collins (Diane), Lowell, NC
Sister: Sadie Thrower, Shelby, NC
Grandchildren: Jeff and Travis Queen, Timothy and Amanda Collins, Brenda Chapman, Tiffany Collins and Courtney Banks
Great Grandchildren: Christopher Meade, Logan Collins, Tanner Queen and Payton, Karisa Waldt, Damien, Hunter and Breanna Chapman and Grayston Banks
FUNERAL SERVICE: Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery
MEMORIALS: Donation may be made to Gloryland Missionary Baptist Church at 101 Benfield Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 19, 2020