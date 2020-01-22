|
|
SHELBY - Magdalene Dawkins Littlejohn, 87, of Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 19, 1932 to the late Andrew Dawkins and Evie Williamson Dawkins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday and additionally on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 22, 2020