Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Resources
More Obituaries for Magdalene Littlejohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Magdalene Littlejohn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Magdalene Littlejohn Obituary
SHELBY - Magdalene Dawkins Littlejohn, 87, of Shelby, NC passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby NC. She was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 19, 1932 to the late Andrew Dawkins and Evie Williamson Dawkins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Hopewell Baptist Church in Shelby. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday and additionally on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Magdalene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -