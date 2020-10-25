Maggie Patterson

Ms. Maggie Virginia Patterson, 82, of Waco, NC passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born on March 6, 1938 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Floyce Patterson and the late Mamie Cline Patterson.
She was a dedicated member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Superintendent, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, President of the Missionary Circle, Rice Choir, Mass Choir, Senior Choir, Culinary staff and Christmas and Black History Youth Ministries.
She was employed at Howell Mill, Doran Mill and Dallas Pillow. She enjoyed reading, teaching and talking about the Bible. She loved to work in the garden and to plant flowers. She also loved to travel, cook, sew and play games on her tablet. She loved helping people and visiting the sick at home, hospitals and nursing homes and she loved her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Roy, James Hillard, Caldwell, Thamon, Claude and Charles Patterson and four sisters, Selma Mae Epps, Winnie Sue Howze, Johnida Montgomery and Julie Sadler.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory to her sister, Thelma Leach of Shelby; one sister-in-law, Jannie Patterson of Waco, NC; a nephew of the home, William Henry Howze, Jr. and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Miss Patterson will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 1:45 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020. Burial will take place at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Waco, NC. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
