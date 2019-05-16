|
SHELBY - Helen Margaret "Maggie" Ressler, age 85, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from her home in Shelby. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Mac and Helen McKinley. Maggie was a member of Northside Baptist Church. In addition to being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, Maggie was known for her love for Jesus. She believed in God, the Father Almighty, maker of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ His only Son Our Lord, who was conceived by the Holy Spirit born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. On the third day he rose from the dead; He ascended into heaven, and sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty; from there he shall come again to judge the living and the dead.
Maggie believed in the Holy Spirit, the holy Christian church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and the life everlasting. Maggie had a sweet personality and was loved by people wherever she went.
"I'll see you on the other side my sweetheart"
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Bob and his wife Jean, and her sister Dorothy and husband Ed.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Walt Ressler, a daughter, Betty and two sons; Doug and wife Rachel and Dave and his wife Elizabeth, eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one sister Jane.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Neal Efird officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday May 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Northside Baptist Church, 1220 Scenic Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Published in Shelby Star on May 16, 2019