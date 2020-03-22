|
|
Marjorie Lee Robinson, age 87 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Fred Robinson of the home, a son, Mike Robinson and wife Susan of Shelby, NC, two grandchildren, Richard Robinson and wife Nikki of Shelby, NC, and Jennifer Schoolfield and husband Matt of Huntersville, NC, five great grandchildren, Carson Robinson, Ethan Robinson, Zoey Robinson, Garrett Schoolfield, and Davis Schoolfield.
Born June 25, 1932 in Cleveland County, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Coleman and Bessie Brooks and was preceded in death by her siblings, Norris Brooks, Doris Brooks, Eulus Brooks, Edna Lee, and Mildred Wilkes.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 123 Beaver Dam Church Rd, Shelby, NC 28152.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 22, 2020