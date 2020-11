Mr. Malcolm Jamal "Mac" Laborn, 26, of Killeen, Texas departed this life on Saturday October 24, 2020. He was born on March 22, 1994 in Mecklenburg County, NC. Malcom was reared by Lisa Laborn Sasser and the late King Sasser.The funeral services for Malcolm will be private. He can be viewed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is assisting the family.