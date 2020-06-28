Mandi Leigh Cannon
1981 - 2020
Mandi Leigh Cannon, age 38, passed away at her residence peacefully on June 25, 2020.
Born in Orlando, FL on August 22, 1981, Mandi is survived by her husband, Phillip Cannon of Kings Mountain, NC, three children, Andrew Ball of Topeka, KS, Heather Gardner and husband Chris of Boiling Springs, SC, and Alexander Cannon of Spartanburg, SC, her mother Marti Louise Foushi, one brother, Brantley Pierce of Orlando, FL, four sisters, Tracy Shea of Yarmouth, ME, Donya Ford of Spartanburg, SC, Becky Ford of Sebring, FL, Karennea Ford of Greer, SC, and two grandchildren, Claire and Olivia Robinson of Boiling Springs, SC.
Mandi was a devoted mother and loved her son Andrew with all her heart. Mandi also loved animals, especially her dogs, Chewie and Sandy. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren watching movies, listening to music, and taking pictures. Mandi also enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family, where she liked to swim in the ocean.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Cleveland Funeral Services on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 4:00pm with a visitation held one hour prior.
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
JUN
30
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
