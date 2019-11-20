Home

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant City Church
Manning Honeycutt, Jr. Obituary
SHELBY- Manning Honeycutt Jr., 94, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Manning and Ima Honeycutt, Sr. Manning was owner of Honeycutt Upholstery, where he worked for 40 years. He was a member of Pleasant City Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Muriel Pruett Honeycutt.
He is survived by his sons, Richard Honeycutt and wife Kat of Earl, and Thomas Honeycutt of Shelby; sister, Dot Lail of Polkville; grandchildren, Rodney, Darin and Justin Honeycutt; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Manning's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019, at Pleasant City Church, with The Rev. Brian Glisson officiating.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 20, 2019
