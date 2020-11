Mr. Manuel Lee "Fat Man" Eskridge, 66, of Shelby, NC passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Atrium Health- Main in Charlotte, NC. He was born on February 10, 1954 to the late Robert June Eskridge and the late Lola Surratt Eskridge.A private service will be held for Mr. Eskridge. The family will be meeting at 508 Crawford St. Shelby. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.