SHELBY- Marcella Davis Cox, age 95, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cumberland, Maryland on May 25, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Charles Merryman and Mary Helen Matt Davis. Marcella was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and enjoyed giving her cookies and baked goods to her neighbors and friends. In addition to her parents, she preceded by her husband, Edward Charles Cox; a grandson, Jeremy Charles Cox; two brothers, Alvin and Larry Davis; three sisters, Wanda Middleton, Helen Bujac, and Norma Lee Hovatter.
Marcella is survived by two son, Jeff Cox and wife Joanne of Shelby, and Alan Cox and wife Glenda of Ellenboro; a daughter, Jane Cox and husband Eddie Bumbaugh of Bridgewater VA.; a sister, Jeannine Linn; three grandchildren, Zachary Cox, Kenny Cox, and Megan Varvaris; and five great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Blanton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Epworth Building.
Memorials can be made to: , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Cox.
Published in Shelby Star on May 12, 2019