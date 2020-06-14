Marcelle Allen McCurry
1926 - 2020
Marcelle Allen McCurry, age 94, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1926, in Shelby, North Carolina. She married her longtime friend and love, William S. McCurry, Jr., in August of 1946, who proceeded her in death in January. Marcie and Bill lived in the Chicago area before retiring to Skidaway Island in Savannah, Georgia. In 2012 they moved to Danberry at Inverness in Birmingham, Alabama. Marcie loved her family and her church. She was the beloved teacher of her Women's Sunday School Class. She is predeceased by her parents, Faye and Ethel Allen; her daughter, Cynthia Ann Hyde (Don); her brothers, Hugh Lee, Ben, Gerald (Pearlie) and Michael, and sisters Hazel Tiddy (Gene) and Patsy Hudson (Blake). She was the beloved mother of daughters, Mary Catherine Stewart (Tom) and Pamela Jean McCurry; grandmother to Christopher Stewart (Suzanne), Leslie Cerenzia (Joe) and Tim Hyde. Marcie will be interred in a graveside service at the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery in Shelby, North Carolina at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020.
"I will sing to the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live." (Psalm 104)
Funeral services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center www.claybarnette.com





Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Cemetery
