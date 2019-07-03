|
|
|
SHELBY - Margaret Mary Gretz Cook, age 95, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home. Born in Pittsburgh PA on April 26, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George J and Mercedes Crehan Gretz. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Gregg W. Cook Jr; three brothers, George Gretz Jr., Donald Gretz and John Gretz.
Margaret is survived by two sons, Dr. Mark Cook and wife Nadine of Shelby and Timothy Cook and wife Pat of Arizona; a daughter, Karen Cicerello and husband Bob of Florida; 4 grandchildren, three great grandchildren.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Help for Christians Catholic Church with Father Michael Kottar celebrant. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm with Rosary to follow in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be held in Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton Fl.
Arrangements will be announced by Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Shelby Star on July 3, 2019