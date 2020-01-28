|
SHELBY - Margaret Ann Neal Hamrick, age 77, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hospice Wendover.
Born in Rutherford County on December 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Robert Burgin and Margaret Josephine Tucker Neal. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby where she was chairman of the Bereavement Committee, volunteered as a receptionist in the church office and a member of the Edith Hoffman Sunday School Class. Margaret taught at Shelby High School and Shelby Junior High for a number of years. She was the only person who served twice as president of the Junior Charity League. Margaret was active in a book club and played Bridge. Margaret was a strong supporter of her children's activities whether it was baseball, football or the orchestra. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, and working crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by a brother, John Bruce Neal Margaret is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dr. John Carl Hamrick Jr. "Jack" ; two sons, John Carl Hamrick, III and wife Marie of Shelby, and Howard Tucker Hamrick and wife Danielle of Inman SC; two daughters, Anne Neal Hamrick Pasco and husband Paul Pasco III of Huntley IL; and Mary Margaret Hamrick Young and husband Jamie of St. Simons Island Ga.; eleven grandchildren, Jordan Pasco, Davis Pasco, Porscha Street-Elton and husband Nick, Jack Hamrick, Emma Hamrick, James Young, Jackson Young and Margaret "Meg" Young, Payton Hamrick, Abbey Hamrick, and Luke Hamrick and a great granddaughter, Camille Elton; many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Tench officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory from 6:00pm until 7:30 pm.
Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150, First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150 or Shelby Dialysis Clinic, 1532 S. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 28, 2020