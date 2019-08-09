|
SHELBY- Margaret Jay, age 93, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland. Born in Spartanburg County, SC on September 27, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Eddie Richard Beheler and Millie Dorothy Lee Beheler. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Shelby. Margaret was the recipient of the Broad River Genealogical Society Life Time Achievement award in May of 2019, and had been active with the organization since the early 1990's. She first met her husband David in High School and the two were married just one year after graduating. In 1945 they worked together at Union Carbide Company in Oak Ridge, TN. Upon returning to Shelby the couple opened Jay Motor Company and later Bluebird Mobile Home's of Kings Mountain in 1971. She also worked as a bookkeeper first for, Hudson's Department store and later for Shelby Supply. When asked what made her happy her answer was "genealogy, yard work, and my grandbabies."
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence David Jay, Sr., her son, Clarence David Jay, Jr., one brother John William "Bill" Beheler as well as one sister, Jeanette Beheler Simmons.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Patricia "Patty" Philbeck and husband Michael "Mike" Philbeck of Shelby, NC, four grandchildren, Janet Ritter and husband Brian of Spring, TX, Jonathan Philbeck and wife Jennifer of Cramerton, NC, Joshua Philbeck and Madeline of Boiling Springs, NC Jayson Philbeck and Emily of Dallas, NC, as well as five great-grandchildren; Meghan and Lauren Ritter and David, Mary Elizabeth, and Benjamin Philbeck.
Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00am in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench, officiating. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: Broad River Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 2262 Shelby, NC 28051.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Jay.
