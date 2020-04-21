|
|
SHELBY - Margaret Webb McGraw, 97, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George and Carrie McBrayer Webb.
Margaret finished cosmetology school at Henshaw Beauty School in North Wilkesboro, and worked in Ideal, Piedmont and Eugene Beauty Shops. She was a member of First Baptist Church, where she was a former usher, member of the Elaine Horn Sunday School Class, and active in WMU. She was also a member of the Tuesday Duplicate Bridge Club, a lifetime member of Shelby Woman's Club, served on the Cleveland County Heritage II Book Committee, and was a member of the Cleveland County Parrish Nurses.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pearce McGraw; and sisters, Evelyn Clontz and Aileen Beck.
She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Tony Tench officiating.
Memorial may be made to First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette St. Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020