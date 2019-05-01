|
|
HICKORY - Margaret Pearl Summers Randall, 79, passed away on Sunday, April 28 2019 at Carolina Caring after a period of declining health.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee on November, 4 1939, she was the daughter of the late James Jake Summers and Margaret Ellington Summers.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Donald Bogert, Jr., and her sister, Mary Dahl of Minnesota.
Margaret retired from GE after 26 years and was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Glenard Randall of Hickory; daughter and son in law, Beverly and Michael Welch of Hickory; daughter and son in law Jamie and Alex Sigmon of Newton; step daughter Teresa Ikerd of Hickory; granddaughter Rachel and Dustin Hull of Connelly Springs; granddaughter Stacey and Matthew Nitsch of Hickory; grandson Bryan Davis of Florida; grandson AJ and Brittney Sigmon of Denver, NC; grandson Hunter Bogert of Conover; grandson Dalton Bogert of Conover; and eight great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Lakeview Baptist Church with Pastors Troy Grant and Jerry Hurley officiating.
Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658, as well as to
Lakeview Baptist Church Helping Hands, 4080 North Center Street Hickory, NC 28601.
Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.
Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Published in Shelby Star on May 1, 2019