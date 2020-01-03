Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Margia Philbeck
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
1928 - 2020
Margia Philbeck Obituary

SHELBY- Margia Anna Creach Philbeck, age 91, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Andrews, SC she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Harold Creach and Trizzie Hughes Creach. She was a member of Blessed Way Baptist Church, where she enjoyed being able to sew the costumes for church programs, singing and reading her Bible. She loved yard work and spending her time outdoors.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Allen Philbeck; one son, Bryan Lee Philbeck, one daughter, Cecelia McSwain Philbeck, as well as two sisters; Juanita and Martha.
Margia is survived by one son, James Allen Philbeck and wife Debra of Rock Hill, SC, one daughter; Glenda Cline and husband Stephen of Shelby, two brothers; Jimmie Creach and Butch Creach, three sisters; Betty Sansbury, Ida Bennett and husband Albert, and Mary Craven, as well as eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tommy Cook officiating, burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 am until 11 am at the funeral home and at other times at her home.
Memorials may be made to: Blessed Way Baptist Church, P.O. Box 98, Lawndale, NC 28090.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Philbeck.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 3, 2020
