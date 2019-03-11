|
|
Margie Jane Lingerfelt Cook, 82, of Hwy. 18 North, Lawndale, passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at Atrium Health-Cleveland.
Born July 13, 1936 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Jones Lingerfelt and Ila Mae Ledford Lingerfelt. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Wade Hosiery Mill.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Columbus Cook; daughter, Amy Joe and one sister, Ivree Sain.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Tracy (Jean) Cook of Lincolnton; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Debbie (Randy) Sailors of Lawndale, Anita (Ricky) Canipe of Valdese and Annette (John) Hopper of Valdese; brother and sister-in-law, Larry (Doreen) Lingerfelt of Lawndale; brother-in-law, Hugh Sain of Lincoln County; four grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
The visitation will be 1:00PM until 2:00PM Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 2:00PM Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Allan Barlow offiicating.
Burial will follow in the Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 8173 Old Hwy. 18, Lawndale, NC 28090.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 11, 2019