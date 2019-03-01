Home

Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
Margie Waters Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Margie Sipe Bumgardner Waters, 95, a native of Cleveland County passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Atrium Health - Kings Mountain.

She is predeceased by her spouses, Andrew Lee Bumgardner and Doctor Tom Waters; parents, Forest C. And Mamie Davis Sipe; sister, Faye Sipe Hughes; brothers, Charles Sipe, David "Mo" Sipe, Donald Sipe, James Sipe and John H. Sipe.

Margie leaves behind to cherish her memories her children, Karen (Shane) Bell, Linda Bowen, Rita (Gary) Croom and Robert (Kim) Bumgardner; a number of step-children; sister, Janet (David) Styles; brothers, Cecil (Linda) Sipe and Robert (Jane) Sipe both of Fallston; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Myrtle Breakfield; special aunt, Pat Sipe Harris and special cousin, Faye McGinnis Grigg.

Margie worked 30 plus years in Textiles. She enjoyed quilting, collecting clocks and what-nots. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will truly be missed.

A Funeral Service will be held from 2PM-4PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC, 132 East College Avenue, Shelby, NC. Burial to follow at Kings Mountain Rest Cemetery.

Burial to follow at Kings Mountain Rest Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 1, 2019
