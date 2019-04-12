Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Shelby, NC
Maria Nicole Moretz Taylor, age 42 of Myrtle Beach, SC, peacefully left this world on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Beverly (Cash) Moretz of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jason Michael Taylor of Cornelius, NC, two children, Jason Michael Taylor Jr. and Grace Victoria Taylor of Cornelius, NC, two sisters, Beverly Michelle Moretz of Conway, SC, and Melody Moretz Narla (Susheel) of Raleigh, NC, six aunts, Angela Hill of Pisgah Forest, NC, Sherry Gilreath, Linda Norris, Patricia Honeycutt, Carolyn Bowman, and Sandra Scarbrough, all of Taylorsville, NC, an uncle, Barry Moretz (Caroline) of Taylorsville, NC, and numerous cousins.

Maria is predeceased by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Howell V. Cash of Shelby, NC, and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Moretz of Taylorsville, NC, and an uncle, Alan Moretz of Taylorsville, NC.

Maria was born on March 27, 1977 in Horry County, SC. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance. Maria was a gifted dancer and blessed with a love of the arts. Maria was a beautiful and compassionate woman. Maria was a devoted loving mother to her children. Maria attended Socastee United Methodist Church and had a strong Christian faith. Maria was passionate about long walks on the beach and loved her yorkie, Foxy.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby conducted by Pastor Daniel Thomas Hill.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 12, 2019
