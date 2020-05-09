Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Cleveland Memorial Park
Marie (Phillips) Callahan Obituary
SHELBY- Marie Phillips Callahan, 80, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Gladys and Savannah Camp Phillips. She owned and operated Callahan Reality for many years, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Frank Callahan Jr. of Cherryville, Mike Callahan and wife Kathy of Shelby, and Keith Callahan and wife Kim of Kings Mountain; daughter, Cindy Elumbaugh and husband Steve of Arkansas; sisters, Martha Lail of Charlotte and Mary Goins of Easley, SC; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 1pm, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Sims officiating.
The family will receive friends 11:30am-12:30pm, prior to the graveside, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2020
