SHELBY - Frances Marie Henry Jordan Freeze, 97, of Shelby and formerly of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Peak Resources in Shelby.
Born in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Forest Burette Henry and Hattie Victoria Fisher Henry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Linney Jordan and Hival Dent Freeze
Mrs. Freeze is survived by her daughter, Judy Jordan Davenport and husband the Rev. Glenn Davenport of Shelby, NC and by her grandchildren, Chris Davenport and wife Johnnie of Shelby, NC and Scott Davenport and wife Rebecca of Shelby, NC Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Christin Davenport Ledford and husband Dalton of Shelby, NC; Gabriel Davenport of Shelby; Aiden Davenport of Shelby; and Charlie Scales of Shelby, NC.
A graveside will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Iredell Memorial Gardens in Statesville, NC with the Rev. Glenn Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the Graveside and at the home of Mrs. Freeze.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Peak Resources of Shelby for their care of Mrs. Freeze
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the organization of the donor's choice
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Freeze and her family.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 19, 2019