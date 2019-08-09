|
|
Minnie Marie Harrison, age 91 of Shelby, North Carolina passed away at Shelby Manor on August 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late Jack Austin Harrison. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Newton Harrison and a beautiful young woman that in her eyes was her granddaughter, Jada LaShay Bell. She is also survived by a faithful nephew John Wayne Scism and wife, Teresa. She was the loving fur-grandma of many wonderful K9s over the years here on this earth. She was born June 15, 1928 and a native of
Lawndale, NC. She was a volunteer for the grandparent's program in Cleveland County for many years. This was one of her favorite past times in her retirement years.
There will be a graveside service held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m at Cleveland Memorial Park (directly to the right as you pull into the park area).
Mama, I know you had forgotten most people and events as Alzheimer's is a relentless disease... Fly free in heaven and I'm so very glad Daddy will be there to meet you. - Jackie
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc, Fallston
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 9, 2019